3 easily available foods you should consume EVERYDAY for the best hair of your life 

To get your daily intake of protein, minerals and vitamins, here are some foods that you should consume on a daily basis to achieve thick, long and luscious hair.
When it comes to the hair, we all want thick, glossy and vibrant silky smooth hair. We try everything from ensuring the scalp is clean, conditioning, deep conditioning, spa sessions, masks and steams to ensure the health of our hair doesn't deteriorate. But all of this is basically pointless if the body isn't getting enough nutrition. And this only comes from eating right, as preachy as it may sound. 
Here are three everyday foods that ensure your hair remains in its best shape yet, that you need to add to your diet immediately.

Spinach 
Filled with Vitamin A, spinach is known to regulate sebum production from the scalp. Too much sebum tends to make the scalp oily while too less causes dryness. Spinach keeps the production in check while also ensuring that your scalp is oxygenated enough thanks to its iron content as well. 

Pumpkin 
Pumpkins are known to contain antioxidants that battle premature hair loss. The Vitamin A, C, E and Zinc present in pumpkins are also known to fight scalp infections and boost blood circulation, keeping the roots healthy and clean. 

Walnuts 
One of the best fry fruits you can consume, walnuts are filled with necessary ingredients including biotin, copper, Vitamin E, proteins and essential fatty acids. All these help in strengthening the hair follicles, ensuring there is reduced hair fall. Walnuts are also known to protect the hair from harmful UV rays of the sun. 

Maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle is as important as pampering your locks, to keep your hair healthy. For more serious issues, it is best to visit a dermatologist. 

