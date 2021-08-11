3 Easy and effective ways to tame your frizzy hair right after you shower

Frizzy hair is something we all have to deal with at least once in life. If you are someone who lives in a humid weather, God save you and your hair! It is extremely difficult to keep the moisture locked in when you live in a humid city. Not just for people who live in humid areas but seasonal change can also lead to frizzy hair. The right time to take care of this problem and avoid dryness and breakage is to pamper your tresses right after you get out of the shower.

1. Leave-in conditioners

After completing your usual shampoo and conditioning routine, consider using a leave-in conditioner. This little product will help lock in the moisture while also making sure that the rough and dry ends behave the way you want them to.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

It is extremely necessary to keep the pH of your hair balance and using diluted ACV as a rinse after you shower will help with the frizziness. After using this hack and home remedy for a atleast a few months, you’ll see the difference it makes to your frizzy, dry ends.

3. Hair oils

For all those who say that hair oils are for champi and head massages, they’re extremely wrong. If you think your hair serum is not doing the job for you in order to tame the frizziness, you can always use a few drops of coconut or almond oil to do the trick.

