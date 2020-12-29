3 Easy and efficient ways to get rid of pimples before the New Year’s Eve party

Looking for a way to deal with pesky pimples and not start the new years with a zit on your face? Here are 3 easy ways to deal with it.

Pimples are like those uninvited guests that show up right before an important event and refuse to leave. Now that we’ve faced enough with this year already, you do not want to enter the new year with a pimple by your side. I mean, we know that’s not the worst that could happen but you understand what we’re trying to say, right? Be it weddings or birthdays, pimples have a way to ruin your makeup and beauty look. So instead of stressing over it and popping a new one on your face, you could use a few easy and effective ways to get rid of it.

Use Apple cider Vinegar

ACV is a miracle ingredient that works in balancing the pH level of the skin. Since it’s acidic in nature, it helps in reducing the bacterial overgrowth and suppresses inflammation. Dilute ACV in 1:3 parts of water and apply on a cleansed face using a cotton ball. Leave the mixture on for 15-20 seconds and wash it off with cold water. Repeat the process 2-3 times a day.

Use the goodness of green tea

Keeping your face clean and hydrated is one of the easiest ways to deal with acne and pimples. Now while doing so, what better way than to use green tea. Green tea gets rid of all the toxins from the body and does the same for your face. Just steep fresh green tea and let it cool. Add a few drops of tea tree oil to it and use a spray bottle to spritz it on your face. You could even use a cotton ball to spot treat. This is one of the easiest ways to get rid of a pimple naturally. I mean, it’s safer than applying toothpaste on your face!

Change your eating habits

We know you’re here for easy and faster ways to deal with a pimple and your diet is not the question here. But, believe us when we say that you can make a difference even in a day. If you see a pimple pop up, it’s more likely due to the food you’re eating. Excessive junk food, spicy dishes and sugary drinks can easily affect your skin and your hormones (which is another reason behind acne). So, make sure to go clean with your diet because you still have 3 days before new year’s eve and that’s enough time to deal with a pesky little pimple.

