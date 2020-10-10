3 Easy and glowing skin facemasks to try with your BFFs this weekend

Make the most of the weekend with your BFF with these easy face mask recipes. Check it out

Self-quarantine days have been full of working from home, binge-watching and self-care days. While we have all managed to make the most of this time alone, the weekends now have been a great time to spend with the BFFs. While stepping out is still a dangerous task to do, it’s best we all stay home and make the most of our time with our friends. Masking is one of the best ways to deal with the time home and in turn, you and your BFF will get great skin!

Aloe - Besan mask:

If you’re looking to get clear and glowing skin over the weekend, the best mask to achieve it is to mix a teaspoon of besan with a teaspoon of aloe vera gel. Apply the mask on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse with cold water. This will make you feel refreshed like nothing else and you can thank us later!

Rosewater - sandalwood powder mask:

Now, one of the best ways to deal with the weekend is to wake up refreshed on a Monday. All you can do is mix sandalwood powder with rose water and it will make you feel like a completely new person. It cleanses deeply while the rosewater ends up toning and tightening your pores in the process!

Rice flour - yoghurt mask:

Another one of our favourite to remove the blemishes and tan from the week is this rice flour, yoghurt face mask. Mix rice flour and yoghurt in equal parts and add a pink of turmeric to it. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse with cold water. Rice flour helps to even out the skin complexion while yoghurt moisturises it. If you have oily skin, you can switch up the yoghurt for cold, fat-free milk.

