3 Easy hacks and home remedies to reduce under eye bags and dark circles in a jiffy

Looking for quick solutions that actually work in reducing your dark circles? Here are 3 easy hacks and home remedies that will helo you.

We all have days when the Lord is not with you and you have a horrible night’s sleep and waking up with under-eye bags and dark circles does not seem like a surprise. It is days like this when you need to find instant solutions and the only thing that will help you do that are your ingredients from your kitchen. So, here are a few hacks and home remedies to reduce under-eye bags and dark circles in a jiffy:

1. Cold Spoon hack

When you know you’ve woken up with puffy eyes and eye bags and you have work to run off to, all you need to do is keep a spoon in the freezer while you shower. Once you’re out, use the old spoon on your eye bags and you’ll see how the cold compress will increase the blood circulation and visibly reduce puffiness. You can also use an ice cube if you feel that the puffiness is not being treated with the cold spoon.

2. Vitamin E

Sometimes work gets hectic and sleep becomes scarce, this is when you need a miracle ingredient that deals with the dark circles in the best way possible. All you need to do is use Vitamin E with a drop of aloe vera gel under your eyes and when you wake up in the morning, your dark circles will vanish like its magic.

3. Tea or coffee

Well, drinking tea or coffee can be a great way to wake yourself up but the caffeine content in the bags can be another great home remedy to deal with puffiness and dark circles. All you need to do is freeze used tea bags for a few minutes and use it under your eyes. This can be a great way to calm your eyes down even after a stressful day at work. Using coffee powder with coconut oil is another great home remedy to deal with dark circles.

