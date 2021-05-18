3 Easy home remedies to deal with pimple marks and acne scars naturally

Wondering how to get rid of acne scars and pimple marks? Here's how you can tackle it with home remedies.

Acne is something that is very common. Whether it’s a result of your hormones or just clogged pores, it’s something that you cannot ignore. If you are someone who is dealing with acne for a while and constantly touching their faces, there’s a chance that it scars the skin. Popping a pimple can result in a dark spot on your face and if you’ve been through it, you know they are extremely difficult to get rid of. While letting the skin naturally heal is a way to deal with the dark spots, there are certain home remedies that might help.

Tea tree oil

Known for its healing properties, tea tree oil helps in reducing visible marks. The antimicrobial properties also help in reducing the appearance of pimples. Applying the oil topically can help reduce the intensity of the scar.

How to:

1. Mix 2-3 drops of tea tree oil with almond or coconut oil.

2. Use it on the scar daily for about 2 weeks and you’ll see the difference.

3. Make sure to do a patch test before using it on your face.

Aloe Vera and vitamin E

Both aloe vera and vitamin E are known to reduce scars and pigmentation. They help in reducing visible spots.

How to:

1. Mix vitamin E and aloe vera gel in a bowl.

2. Use it as an overnight treatment on your scars and blemishes.

3. Continue the treatment for 2 weeks.

Green tea face mask

Green tea is another naturally obtained product that helps in the prevention of acne. It’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant property also helps in reducing acne and pimple scars.

How to:

1. Extract the green tea leaves from a used teabag.

2. Mix the moist tea with honey and apply the mask all over your face.

3. Leave it on for 15 minutes and wash with normal water.

