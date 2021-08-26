3 Easy home remedies for flaky and greasy scalp

Skin sheds dead cells that are often negligible to the naked eyes. When the scalp skin sheds dead cells faster than the normal rate, the white or light yellow snow-like sheddings makes the scalp look flaky and the head feels greasy. Dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis worsen the situation causing terrible hair fall, hair thinning and also damage hair’s health. You know the matter is out of your control when wearing black outfits starts to scar you as these flaky cells grace your shoulders giving away the poor hygiene condition of your hair and scalp. A type of yeast that over-grows on your scalp fuels the greasy texture and flaky appearance of your scalp. Stress, not drinking enough water and dry weather can also be the reasons for this condition. Here are 3 simple DIY home remedies that can work like magic to save your flaky and greasy scalp.

Aloe Vera

The antibacterial and antibacterial properties of aloe vera fight the dandruff-causing fungus and calm the scalp with its cooling effect. Aloe vera is a great moisturising and hydrating agent that treats dry flaky scalp. It also helps your hair become more smooth and soft. Cut the pants and scoop out the gel from them. Apply it directly to your scalp and massage for 15 minutes. This natural treatment doesn’t show any side effects and also helps you relax your mind and chill.

Mashed Banana

Banana is the magic fruit with every part of it being useful to mankind. While banana peels cut and mixed with yoghurt can make a great hair mask for damage repair and hair fall, mashed banana along with two tablespoons of olive oil or coconut oil can cure flaky and greasy scalp. The fruit is a powerhouse of nutrients and natural antimicrobial properties that help heal scalp lesions, dry and dandruff filled scalp.

Neem Leaves

It’s no brainer that neem leaves have got the best antifungal properties that hold back the growth of dandruff. You can boil some neem leaves in hot water and use it daily as a hair spray to hydrate and nourish your hair. Grind neem leaves with honey and fenugreek seeds and apply the hair mask to your scalp and leave it for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing it off. Neem treats Malassezia fungus that causes dandruff and irritation whereas the methi seeds prevent hair fall.

Coconut oil massage, drinking lots of water and having a proper hygiene routine also helps get rid of the flaky and greasy scalp. Showering regularly in saltwater or too much shampooing can make the scalp dry and flaky. Tea tree oil, apple cider vinegar and mashed potato mask can also soothe your scalp and hair preventing dandruff.

