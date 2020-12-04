3 Easy makeup looks that will make your eyes POP when you wear a mask

Looking for a way to look glam with your mask? Bollywood celebrities have you covered! Check it out

Let's be real here - masks have made it difficult for us to show our A-game when it comes to makeup. While there's absolutely no chance that you can ditch face masks, you still need to do full justice to the closet full of makeup you have. So, as a way around this situation, it's time to let your eyes do all the talking.

You could either go all out and pick colours that will make your eyes pop or just stick to the classics and glitter and get the look in under 5 minutes. So, here we have three options that you can try at the ease of your home:

Glitterati

When things are boring considering the mask and gloves, you can always have glitter bring that extra bit of magic into your life. All you need to do is make the most of it in all the right places. Start by doing the base of your eyeshadow with a brown tone to define the eyes. Next, start by taking your favourite glitter shadow (both stick and powders would work) and religiously apply on your eyelid. Complete the look off with loads of mascara and you’ll be good to go!

PRO TIP: Make sure you have the drama on your eyes ad avoid makeup on your face. This will also help in preventing maskne.

Colour your way!

If you have a basic outfit, colour on your eyes is quite the look to opt for. With shades of the rainbow, you can literally elevate your look to a whole new level. Start by a religious coat of your favourite pink shadow and top it off with contrasting blue on your crease. Blend it perfectly and add a hint of purple to the edges to create magic.

Go classic

If it’s not colour and of its not glitter, keep things confined to the classic elegance of winged eyeliner. While a simple flick could be your go-to, you can step up your makeup game with that extra bit of drama a graphic liner brings in. If you are in a playful mood, you can always play around with colourful eyeliners!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

