3 Easy skin care remedies you can use to cheer yourself up during office hours

Looking for a way to easily feel refreshed during office hours? Here are 3 skincare remedies that will help you do just that!

Weekdays can be difficult especially when your to-do list is waiting to be stricken but your will to work is on an all-time low. This is when you know that it’s time to cheer yourself up and try a few remedies on your desk. Now, whether you’re working from the office or home, you can at least spare a few minutes to rejuvenate yourself and the best thing here is to pick the right skincare remedy.

1. Steal that coffee! (not really)

Is there anything that a bit of caffeine cannot solve? All you need to do is keep a few instant coffee packets handy and if you’re an avid coffee lover, we bet you might already have some in your desk drawer. Just grab your favourite face wash and mix a teaspoon of coffee in it. Gently scrub your face for about 5 minutes and you’ll feel refreshed like never before!

TIP: Make sure to cleanse your face with cold water. This will make that lethargy go away in minutes.

2. Massage:

I mean, a spa does sound like a good idea on a weekday but let’s be real, that is not going to happen! So, instead, what you can do is bring the spa to you. We all have ways of hiding from the boss and sneaking in time to do something you love. So, the next time you’re scrolling through Instagram, make sure to massage your face. Beauty rollers help you a lot in doing so and it’s a little something you can keep in your desk drawer for lazy days. Massaging your face circulates the blood and also refreshes you in minutes.

3. Ice packs:

Most offices these days have a fridge that employees can access. Now, take full benefit of this and keep an ice pack stacked in there. Now, this can be an eye mask that you can easily use after a long day of staring at your computer screen. It will take down the eye bags in minutes and make you feel refreshed and rejuvenated without having to go to great lengths.

