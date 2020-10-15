3 EASY skincare tips to deal with the constant weather change in October

If the constant weather change is causing an issue with your skin, here are a few ways you can take care keep it refreshed. Check it out

Dealing with October heat is one of the most difficult things to do and with the constant change in water, you know that it is about to take a toll on your skin. If you have not already started breaking out, there’s a great chance that your skin is turning oily or dry depending on how it reacts to the change in weather! So, considering the weather change and how it takes a toll on your skin, we are here with a few skincare tips that will help you get through the weird weather changes the right way.

1. Keep the skin hydrated:

Hydration is the key to keep the skin nourished and moisturised. Keep a face mist around and make sure to keep spritzing it on your face. You can also keep your skin hydrated with a water-based moisturiser that will not end up clogging the pores like oil-based products tend to do.

PRO TIP: Don’t just hydrate the skin, make sure to keep your skin hydrated from within. Drink loads of water throughout the day.

2. Do not skip sunscreen:

No matter how hot or cold the weather gets, make sure to never skip sunscreen. Sunscreen not only protects the skin from the sun but also acts as a barrier between the skin and the outer weather. Make sure to apply an even coat of sunscreen even when you are home.

3. Keep the skin clean:

Just like adding products to your skin is important, it is also imperative to keep your skin clean. Make sure you do not end up clogging the pores by layering loads of products. Keep your skin clean and wash it at least twice a day.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 5 Lifestyle habits that are TERRIBLE for your skin and cause early aging

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×