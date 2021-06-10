3 Easy ways to get flawless and glowing skin like Alia Bhatt

Can’t stop crushing over Alia Bhatt’s flawless skin and its natural glow? Here are a few tricks to get glowing skin just like hers. Check it out!

has never shied away from flaunting her real skin. Be it in the movie Raazi, Highway or just a random scroll through her Instagram feed can give us a look into her makeup-free skin that’s got a youthful radiance. The actress who loves the tonal nude vibe and pastel pink makeup palette has got the skin of an angel and if you wish to give your skin that natural glow here are 3 tips to swear by.

Glowing skin is not an easy ticket to win. It calls for a consistent skincare regime and a proper diet. Though most skin problems are genetically passed to you, you can still stand a chance to give your skin Alia- like glow with these easy tips. This skincare can be done daily and you can reap the benefits over a while. Don’t expect an overnight lottery of glowing skin. Natural methods take its time but definitely show positive results without any side effects.

Ice Cubes

Ditch those expensive products and find your solace in ice cubes. Condensed water has the power to improve blood circulation and supply essential nutrients and vitamins to your skin by improving oxygen level in the skin. Rubbing ice cubes in circular motion helps in preventing acne, dark circles and puffy eyes. It is also a great way to reduce and prevent signs of ageing and make your skin more firm.

Fullers Earth

This natural substance has saved many from drowning in the misery of oily skin with clogged pores. Multani mitti mixed with water can be applied on your face to improve skin tone, reduce the appearance of dark spots and wash away oil, dirt, and other impurities from the skin. It makes your skin feel fresh instantly and gives it a natural glow. To help your skin breathe fresh, multani mitti is a perfect ingredient to be added to your everyday skincare routine. Mix it with rose water or a few drops of milk to win Alia like radiant skin.

Honey Mask

Honey is the ultimate DIY superstar in skincare. This single ingredient can help you get a spa-grade mask in a snap. Honey and yoghurt mask can give you exfoliating benefits while equal parts of honey and aloe vera mask can tame any inflammation in your skin. You can even simply apply a layer of honey on your skin and rinse off after 3-4 minutes to make your skin soft and glowing.

Share your comment ×