3 EASY ways to incorporate the goodness of eggs in your skincare and haircare routine

Use the goodness of eggs in your skincare and haircare routine and thank us later! Check it out

Eggs are a great source of natural proteins which is why you must have seen all your gym buddies hogging on them to grab all the proteins that they can. While it is a good source of protein for the body, it works exceptionally well on the skin and hair. It also contains essential fatty acids that can help moisturise dry and dull skin and on the other hand, also keeping the hair moisturised and nourished. Egg-whites contain skin tightening effects that reduce the signs of ageing while also deep-cleansing the pores. Egg yolks also help in keeping your hair nourished and avoids breakage of hair shafts. Now, that it is filled with essential proteins and fats, it’s only right to make the most of its use in our skincare and hair care routines!

For Oily Skin:

Egg whites are the best to tighten the pores making it a perfect ingredient to deal with oily skin. All you need to do is mix half a teaspoon of lemon to one egg white and mix it thoroughly. Whisk it until it gets frothy. Apply the mixture on a freshly washed face. Leave it for 10 minutes or until feels dry. Wash it off with warm water and moisturise the skin with a water-based product. You can use this mask twice a week and thank us later when you see the results!

For dry skin:

Egg yolk is filled with fatty acids that help in moisturising the skin. The best way to use it on the skin is to mix a teaspoon of honey and a few drops of almond oil. This mixture is one of the best moisturisers and will deal with dry skin issues within 15 minutes. Make sure to rinse the face thoroughly and finish the routine off with a moisturiser.

To achieve nourished hair:

Based on the length of your hair take 2-3 egg yolk and mix it with a religious amount of olive oil. You can also mix coconut oil in the hair mask if that works well for you. Now, whisk it all together until binded. Slowly start applying it to your ends going upwards to the scalp. Let the mask sit in your hair for 1 hour and rinse it off with cold water. This mask will deep condition your hair and you’ll thank us later!

TIP: Make sure to do a patch test before using eggs on your face or hair. Many people could be allergic to eggs or any other ingredients, it’s best to be clear about any skincare issues or allergies beforehand.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Share your comment ×