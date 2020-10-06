3 Easy ways to incorporate the goodness of potatoes in your skincare routine

As absurd as using potatoes in your skincare routine sounds, they do work and here are 3 ways you can use it! Check it out

As weird as skincare home remedies sound, believe us when we tell you that some of them do work. Using potatoes in your skincare routine might sound absurd, but it is filled with enzymes that help brighten the skin and helps to get rid of dark spots and acne scars. It also helps in reducing the appearance of dark circles and works as a great anti-ageing When used it with the right ingredients, it also helps in exfoliating the skin to reveal a smooth texture underneath. Here are three easy ways to incorporate potatoes in your skincare routine.

Get rid of dark circles

One of the best ways to get rid of dark circles is to grab a few potato slices and leave it under and over your eyes for a few minutes. If you are not into leaving raw potato slices over your eyes, you can blend the potato and extract the juice out of it. Dip two cotton balls into the potato juice and leave it over your eyes for 20 minutes and you’ll see the transformation instantly!

Get rid of dark spots and pigmentation

One of the easiest ways to deal with pigmentation and dark spots is to use potato. All you need to do is grate a potato in a bowl and mix it with besan aka gram flour. Apply the thick mixture on your face and let it dry. Rinse with cold water and see the difference for yourself!

To treat dry skin and sunburns

Raw potatoes have cooling benefits, so to treat dry skin and sunburn, all you need to do is mix blended potatoes with curd and leave it on the face for 15 minutes. Curd helps in dealing with irritated skin patches while potatoes provide a cooling effect without letting the skin go dark.

