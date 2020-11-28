3 Easy ways to use the goodness of Dahi aka yoghurt in your haircare routine

Use the goodness of curd in your hair care routine with these easy hair mask recipes. Check it out

Yoghurt, curd or Dahi, whatever you'd like to call it, this natural ingredient can do wonders for both your skin and hair. It is rich in natural lactic acid that helps in dealing with dry scalp and frizzy hair. It is a great cleanser and hair pack which moisturises the hair and cleans it without actually stripping off the natural oils and moisture from the hair and scalp. It's easily available in every kitchen and to be honest, it's one of the safest home remedies to try out!

Fenugreek seeds and yoghurt pack

Kitchen ingredient that keeps your hair fall and hair thinning in check is fenugreek seeds. Popularly known as methi seeds in India, they are a great source of protein that helps in strengthening the hair from the root to the tip. It not only helps in dealing with hair fall, it also keeps the hair colour healthy and keeps it soft and nourished. All you need to do is soak the seeds in water at night and churn it into a paste in the morning. Mix it with equal amounts of yoghurt and religiously apply it on your hair and scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes and cover your hair with a shower cap. Rinse with cold water and use a mild cleanser if needed. If you're prone to dandruff, you can also use a teaspoon of lemon juice in the mixture.

Yoghurt and honey pack

Sometimes all your hair needs is a little moisture and to do that you can use this deep conditioning pack to get rid of the dry mane. All you need to do is mix yoghurt and honey into a 2:1 ratio and apply it to your scalp and hair. You can even add a teaspoon or two of coconut oil to increase the moisturising benefits of the pack.

Banana and yoghurt pack to fight frizz

Frizz is an issue a lot of us face and to be honest, it's a perpetual condition that keeps us stressed. However, we have just the right solution for you. All you need is a mashed ripe banana and fresh aloe Vera g to do the trick. Mix them both with yoghurt and apply this pack on your hair and scalp. Leave it on for about 20 minutes and rinse thoroughly with cold water. You'll thank us later!

