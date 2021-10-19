3 Effective ways to tame your frizzy hair naturally

Frizzy hair is probably the villain in every woman's life. Imagine you are getting ready, all dressed up in your finery and ready to step out. But your hair isn't listening to you. And that is messing everything up, even delaying your plans. And more so, when you are at home, your hair is shiny and bouncy and all of a sudden, when you make plans they get frizzy. I have never been able to solve this riddle but there are natural ways to control it.

So what causes the frizziness? A lack of moisture. Humidity, use of blow-drying tools or other chemicals found in our daily hair care products can rob you off the moisture. But don't worry, take a trip to your kitchen and we will tell you the ingredients you need for lustrous hair.

Coconut Oil

Coconut Oil is an extremely effective technique to smooth out frizzy hair. Coconut oil can prevent any further damage to your hair and also provides you with nutrients and minerals that will help in hair growth as well. They help store the natural oils in the hair and account for good conditioning.

You can also try olive oil if you want.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar is rich in minerals and acids, the much-needed ingredients for your hair. They do contain a high pH level that makes the hair shinier and silkier. Take half a cup of organic ACV and 1 cup of cold water. After shampooing, use the mixture as a cleanser and massage it from the roots to the entire length of your hair. Let it sit for a few minutes and was off with a mild shampoo.

Eggs

Eggs are rich in protein and biotin, which is essentially food for hair. Egg masks are effective and productive for hair. So if you are up for a hair mask, take an egg, add some curd along with some lime juice. Stir all these in a bowl until the paste is smooth and apply it to your hair. Let it sit for an hour then rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

Try these remedies and see the change.

