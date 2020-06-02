3 essential oils that could boost hair growth giving you a long and luscious mane

Hair thinning is a real problem and while there are factors that you can’t control, there are some stimulants you can use to prevent the condition from becoming worse and eventually promoting hair growth. Read on to find out more.

The first thing we need to get out of the way here is to understand that whatever you need to do for hair growth stimulation needs to be done for the scalp. Which means the nourishment for the scalp needs to be an extremely important part of your hair care regime. Also, none of these changes happen overnight, so patience and consistency are key here.

Having said that, you need to first understand what are the factors that are causing hair fall or hair thinning. While the age could be a major factor, there could be a lot of other triggers. A severe hormonal or lifestyle change or even a major dietary change could be a huge cause for hair fall and thinning. Some medications could also cause hair to fall. So if you have changed medication or had a major lifestyle change, then you need to make an appointment with your doctor or nutritionist to figure this out.

Here are the 3 oils that help with hair growth stimulation over time.

Rosemary essential oil

Rosemary oil is an all-round solution to a lot of your hair issues including hair fall. It works to eradicate grease, dandruff and even lice and more importantly, it stimulates the scalp. Studies have suggested that Rosemary could be a natural alternative to minoxidil which is the chemical that is used to combat male pattern baldness.

Lavender essential oil

Another oil that is mainly used for hair growth, but it is also a versatile oil that can be used on the skin as well. It improves scalp health with its soothing and regenerative properties and can help with irritation on the scalp. Because of its mild nature, it isn’t at all toxic to use.

Peppermint essential oil

Traditionally through time peppermint oil has been used more so for digestive and respiratory issues over anything else. But because of its stimulant properties, it can also be used as an effective remedy to combat hair fall and stimulate hair growth.

Remember, you can’t apply essential oils directly to your scalp or skin because of their potency. So the best way to get the most of these oils is to mix it with carrier oils. Ideally, Jojoba oil or Argan oil could be used to apply the essential oils to your scalp. These two oils also have moisturising and stimulant properties that will help you get the best out of your essential oils. Additionally, it also contains vitamins and minerals that will nourish your scalp and existing hair.

Again, these oils take time to show a change but you need to be consistent and patient.

Credits :

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×