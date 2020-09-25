  1. Home
3 EVERYDAY habits that increase sebum production and make oily skin oilier 

Minimum amount of oil is needed by the skin to give it a healthy and radiant glow. But too much makes it greasy and shiny. Here's what you're doing everyday that could be causing your skin to produce more oil than needed.
14772 reads Mumbai
Only people with oily skin understand the struggle of it. Excess sebum production leads to breakouts, looks extremely greasy and gives the skin an unhealthy shine. There are a couple of basic things every person with oily skin follows - scrub away the excess oil and wash the face continuously. 
Surprisingly, these and a couple of more everyday things put together cause the already oily skin to produce more oil! Find out what they are. 

Washing your face more than twice a day 
When your skin is gleaming, there is a temptation to wash it off until you get rid of the oil. But this only a short term solution which makes your skin think that the oil needs to be replaced on the skin and therefore produces more of it. The best way to go about it is to wash the face only twice a day, once in the morning and once in the night. During the day, blotting sheets should do the trick. 

Exfoliating too hard 
Exfoliation is one of the best and most promising ways to get rid of excess oil from the skin. But when you do it too often and scrub your skin too hard, it backfires and causes the skin to produce more oil instead. 

Overusing toner 
For more people with oily skin, toner comes as a saving grace for it gets rid of excess dirt. grease and oil from the skin leaving it fresh and clean. But the truth is, harsh alcohol-based toners strip the skin leaving it bare. Therefore, your skin tries to compensate for the oil and produces more of it to replace the oil lost. It would be best to use a toner on alternate days and go easy on your skin, according to dermatologists. 

How do you manage oily skin? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

