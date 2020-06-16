3 Fruit face scrubs to whip up at home for BRIGHT and glowing skin

Glowing skin doesn't just come naturally. It takes a lot of work and effort. Whip up any of these fruit face scrubs at home for the best skin.

Exfoliation is a beauty regimen that is extremely important for glowing and healthy skin. It helps in getting rid of the dead skin cells, dirt and other grime from the skin while leaving the pores clean, free and easy to breathe. When it comes to scrubs, it all depends on what works best for your skin type. Fruits are known to be relatively mild and don't do any harm to the skin since they are all-natural, so here's what you can whip up in your kitchen!

Acne-fighting scrub

Treat acne and pimples with this scrub if your skin is dull, oily and has open pores. This will help get rid of the gunk and clear the skin's surface.

Ingredients:

1 cup yoghurt

1/2 cup mashed almonds

1/2 cup mashed strawberries

A few drops of apple cider

Mix all the ingredients together and apply it on your skin. Leave it on for around 15 minutes and wash off with warm water.

Blackhead-removal scrub

Are annoying and stubborn blackheads constantly irritating your skin? This lemon scrub is sure to cure your skin issues and get rid of blackheads permanently.

Ingredients:

1 spoon salt

1 spoon purified water/distilled water

1 spoon lemon juice

Mix the ingredients together to form a consistent paste. Rub this paste on your skin in a circular motion and leave on for around 5 minutes. Rinse off with warm water.

Anti-ageing scrub

This scrub not only hydrates the skin but also tightens the pores, reduces inflammation and makes skin brighter.

Ingredients:

5 spoons ground almonds

2 drops rose oil

2 spoons grapeseed oil

1 spoon honey

Mix all the ingredients together and apply on the face. Rub it lightly and then rinse off with warm water.

Practice these not more than once a week for the brightest skin ever!

