3 Fuss free and healthy DIY drinks that will give you the best skin EVER

While consuming water is the best thing you can do for your skin, a lot of the times we want to cool ourselves down or have cravings for tastier drinks. Here are some you can whip up at home.

While the world is obsessed with skincare, little do we realise one of the most basic things to keep the skin looking fresh and plump, is keeping it hydrated. Skipping out on water can cause the skin to wrinkle and age faster. While water might not be the first choice for many, multiple other drinks do wonders to your skin, that you can whip up at home!

Chia seeds in water

This can easily be called a miracle drink for all the wonders it does for the skin and hair. Chia seeds are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and have antioxidants in them that boost glow when it comes to skin. All you need to do is mix one spoon of chia seeds in a glass of water and consume it every morning. Watch your skin reach its best health and hair turn glossier than ever!

Aloe Vera, Lemon and Cherry juice

While the benefits of Aloe Vera are already a list that never seems to end, Lemons are known for their high Vitamin C content. Cherries are incredibly hydrating and also adds a rosy colour to the face.

Blend the fresh aloe vera and cherries to form a pulpy consistency and pour this out in a glass. To this add juice from one lemon and mix well. For additional flavour add a dash of honey or ginger!

Cucumber in coconut water

This might sound like a strange combination, but it will only give you the best of both the products! Both coconut water and cucumber are known to refresh and hydrate the skin, and are also packed with vitamin C, that will boost the glow.

Just slice half a cucumber and add it to a jug of coconut water. Refrigerate this and drink it through the day.

Consume these drinks religiously and witness your skin transforming into its best ever version!

