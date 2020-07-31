  • facebook
3 Hassle free and natural ways to get the pinkest lips EVER 

Soft and pink lips are something everybody desires as they not only improve the appearance but are also a sign of good health. They can be achieved in 3 simple ways.
4432 reads Mumbai
Dark and chapped lips are usually a health concern to most people. Chapped lips that are bleeding also look extremely unattractive. 
Pink, plump and healthy lips are something everybody desires and an appealing feature as well. They enhance one's look, making them look more attractive. 
Applying lip balm and lip oils and continuously caring for the lips might not deliver the desired results as they all contain chemicals. It is, therefore, best to opt for all natural products to achieve the same. 
While for many, pink and healthy lips might seem like a distant desire, it is relatively easy to achieve, with the following methods. 

Almond oil and lemon
With 1 spoon almond oil and squeeze out half a lemon and mix the two well. 
Massage this lightly on the lips. For best results, you can leave this on overnight. 
A significant change can be noticed if you practice this every day for 3 weeks. 

Beetroot juice
This gives off a natural lip stain while clearing out the pigmentation on lips. 
Combine one spoon beet juice with a spoon of honey and massage it on to your lips. Leave it on overnight for best results. 
Once you wash it off in the morning, you will observe that your lips are soft and have a pink stain. 

Sugar and lemon
On a thin slice of lemon, drop some sugar. Rub this on your lips for a few minutes before washing off. 
Do this twice a day and you will observe drastic results with pink, hydrated lips in a week. 

ALSO READ: Hair care: 3 Reasons for premature greying and how to manage it effectively 

