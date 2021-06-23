3 Home remedies that will help tame the frizzy hair in the humid weather

The increase in humidity leads to frizzy hair and here are 3 easy home remedies to deal with it. Check it out

Natural ingredients for hair care have a way to make the tresses soft and lock the moisture in to prevent humidity from taking over. When there’s excess water content in the air, your hair tries to balance things out and sucks in the moisture which ends up making the hair frizzy. The only way to keep your hair from getting frizzy is to make sure they are well-nourished and moisturised so it does not have to depend on the environment to suck up the moisture. Here are three easy home remedies that will help keep frizziness at bay.

Hot oil treatment

One of the best ways to deal with frizzy hair is to indulge in oil therapy. Adding any kind of oils to your hair lengths can help lock in the moisture and in order reduce the frizz. Using coconut oil before a shower ensures that the shampoo routine does not strip the air of its natural oils and thus helps in reducing the frizz.

Eggs and mayonnaise

Another home remedy that works well is egg and mayonnaise. All you need to do is crack open an egg in a bowl full of mayonnaise and apply the mask on your hair. Eggs contain protein that locks in the hair shafts and does not let the moisture escape while mayonnaise is filled with moisturising properties that helps in taming frizzy hair.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Another great way to keep the cuticles closed is to maintain a pH level and what better way to do it than with ACV. Apple Cider Vinegar when diluted with water, works as a great hair rinse and helps in keeping the lustre and shine alive while also working on dealing with excessive frizz.

