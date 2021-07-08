3 Homemade face masks to remove acne scars and pimple marks effectively

Are acne scars and pimple marks making you feel less confident about yourself? Here are 3 home remedies with natural ingredients to clear out those blemishes. Check it out!

As if the horror of acne and pimples are not enough, they leave behind dreadful marks and scars on the face affecting our appearance and confidence. Excess oil, dead skin cells and bacteria in our skin’s pores causes inflamed blemishes which result in acne scars. While few scars are painful most create an uneven texture spoiling the smoothness of your skin. As you age, these scars become more prominent as the skin loses its elasticity and collagen. Here are 3 face masks to get rid of your acne scars and marks with natural kitchen ingredients.

Almond milk and egg

Take a bowl and mix two teaspoons of almond milk with egg white from one egg. Add a teaspoon of lemon juice and mix them all together till you achieve a creamy consistency. Apply the face mask evenly twice a week and rinse off well. The astringent properties of egg white control oil secretion and heals your skin from acne scars. Almond milk gives you blemish-free skin and a moisturising effect that brings back the glow to your face.

Aloe vera and lemon

Aloe vera is a god-given gift for all skin related problems. The anti-bacterial and nourishing properties in its gel make aloe vera an excellent remedy against acne-prone skin. Vitamin C, Vitamin E and zinc are present in aloe vera to help lighten scars. Extract the gel and mix it with lemon juice and apply it all over the affected area for 10-15 minutes. Gently wash your face in lukewarm water and apply any moisturisation.

Apple cider vinegar and green tea

The alpha hydroxyl acid present in apple cider vinegar unclog your pores and works on cell regeneration and also balances the pH of your skin. It lightens the acne marks and cures them with time.The antioxidant rich green tea has healing properties in making the skin look younger and soft. Mix the two ingredients with little honey and sugar and apply the mask on your face for 15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Use any of the three masks twice a week and watch your skin glow flawlessly without any blemishes.

