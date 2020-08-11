  1. Home
3 Homemade toners to use that manage oily skin during the monsoon 

Rising humidity levels only cause more concern to those who have oily skin. Toners help keep the skin in check at this crucial time. 
Some of the most common problems any person with oily skin faces is breakouts, pimples, acne and blackheads due to a large amount of oil secretion. During the monsoon season, humidity levels are at a peak, which is a bigger problem for those with oily skin. The solution to managing oily skin and ensuring it remains manageable, even during the monsoon season, is using a toner. 
Toners help in keeping the sebum levels of the skin in check. And what better than natural ingredients, for the skin? 

Here are the three best natural toners you can whip up at home for your skin, to keep it in check. 

Mint leaves
In a cup of hot water, boil a handful of mint leaves. Let it simmer for around 2 minutes. Once this cools, get rid of the mint leaves. Store the solution. Dip a cotton ball in it and apply generously all over your face. 

Lemon peel 
Instead of applying the lemon juice directly on to your face, store the peels. Softly rub these lemon peels on your face in a circular motion. Practising this with time helps in reducing the oil secretion. 

Camphor 
In 5-6 spoons of rose water, add a pinch of camphor and mix well. This solution can be applied to your acne-prone skin twice every day to help clear it out and achieve flawless skin. 

