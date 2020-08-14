3 House plants EVERY beauty lover needs in their home 

Plant ladies are the millennial generation's cat ladies, considering how low-maintenance and Instagrammable they are. But there's a new reason to invest in house plants - skin health!

House plants are ALL the rage right now. They are known not only to spruce up your den and add a pop of colour but also make the house more Instagrammable and the air much cleaner. Apart from that, house plants come with their own skincare benefits as well!

Multiple house plants are known to clear up and purify the air in our homes, getting rid of free radicals, dust and chemicals from outside. They also create an ideal environment for glowing and healthy skin. Adding air-purifying house plants to the home ensures that there is less carbon dioxide, a high oxygen level and much lesser dust at home. Take a look at the 3 house plants every beauty lover needs at home for better skin

Aloe Vera

Part of almost every beauty/skincare product every day, we don't need to tell you the benefits of aloe vera. When you have it at home, all you need to do is cut up a leaf and use the gel to apply on your skin or hair, for a facial, as a hair mask.

It also requires minimum care, with watering required only when the soil is completely dry.

Rosebush

Always thought the rose plant is meant to be outdoors? Think again! The rose bush makes for a great indoor plant. Rose petals from the flower can be used to make rose water which is great for maintaining the skin's pH balance and sebum level. It is also a great treatment for skin conditions like eczema and acne.

Rubber plant

The rubber fig is one of the best plants for purifying the indoor air. This plant also absorbs the chemicals in the air and breaks it down, therefore reducing the toxicity level in the air. They also come with gorgeous and glossy leaves which are extremely pleasing on the eyes. Also, make sure to keep this plant in an area with a lot of sunlight for it to grow well!

Which is your favourite indoor plant? Comment below and let us know.

getty images

