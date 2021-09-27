3 Incredible home remedies to lighten knees and elbows

How many of us have refrained from wearing that short dress hanging in our closet just because of our dark knees? Or in a humid country like India where people would like to wear dresses or shorts, people don't usually opt for them because their knees and elbows don't match the rest of the skin colour that can be appalling for some. But a little care and effort towards these discoloured areas can easily cure them.

Dark skin around the knees and elbows is pretty common. It can occur for people across all skin tones. Probably because we tend to forget scrubbing and since the skin is generally thicker here than the rest of the body the accumulated dead skin cells give off a darkened appearance. But with a proper exfoliation and moisturisation routine, you can lighten these areas. So here are our DIY remedies.

Lemon

Lemon has bleaching properties that contain antioxidants and Vitamin C which help in skin regeneration. They are also great exfoliators. Just take a lemon, cut it into halves, squeeze a little juice from each of them and use them to scrub your elbows and knees. Leave it for about 15 minutes and then rinse off with cold water. You can do this as many times as you want. Take your favourite moisturiser and apply it regularly.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a superhouse ingredient that is conventionally used for lightening skin. It contains curcumin that regulates the excessive production of melanin. Take 2 tbsp of gram flour and 1 tbsp turmeric with 1 tbsp of yoghurt. Mix them into a paste and apply it to your affected areas for 20 minutes. Wash it off by scrubbing gently in a circular motion. You can use this remedy twice a week for best results.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a natural moisturiser and is also known for its skin lightening properties as well. It can also repair damaged skin cells. and treat dryness. Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and extract the gel. Mix the gel with half a cup of yoghurt and spread it on your knees and elbows. Leave it for around 30 minutes and gently wash it off with lukewarm water.

You can also repeat the same process with honey and milk with aloe.

Try these remedies and you will see the difference.

