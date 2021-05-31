3 Ingredient DIY face mask that will moisturise and give you glowing skin in 15 minutes

Looking for a way to refresh your skin and barely have the time? This 3-ingredient mask is quick to make and works effortlessly! Check it out

While the Monday blues hit you hard, it is important to take a step back and pamper yourself amid the stress. While working from home has become the new normal, you can always use it to your advantage and sneak in a pamper session. This is why, we’re here with an easy 3-ingredient face mask that you can whip up any time of the day.

All you need:

8-10 almonds

2 tablespoon raw milk

1 teaspoon honey

How to:

1. Grind the almonds until you get a powdery consistency.

2. In a bowl, add the almond powder, raw milk and honey to create a mixture.

3. Apply the mask on your freshly washed face and leave it on for 10-12 minutes.

4. Rinse with cold water and pat dry.

5. Tone and moisturise your face to complete the routine.

Almonds are packed with Vitamin E and help keep the skin hydrated and supple. It is also filled with antioxidants that help in keeping the skin wrinkle-free while also fighting with other signs of ageing. Raw milk on the other hand is filled with lactic acid that cleanses the pores and removes all the bacteria that causes acne. Honey on the other hand is a great natural moisturiser that leaves the skin feeling soft while the antibacterial properties work well even on acne-prone skin.

