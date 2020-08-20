THIS 3 ingredient DIY Rose lip and cheek stain is perfect for you to glow like a Goddess

Lip and cheek tints are all the rage right now. So whip up one of your own at home with natural ingredients and just rose petals.

Lip balms have always been around to provide a soothing effect on chapped and dry lips. Then came tinted lip balms that also did the trick but added a dash of colour so the face didn't look too washed out. Then, taking it up a notch, came a product that not only provided hydration and pigment to the lips but was perfect to attain a blushed, rosy glow on the cheeks as well!

Lip and cheek stains have been all the rage with some of the biggest brands and makeup junkies advocating for them. But why shell out big bucks when you can make your own with some of the most simple ingredients?

Make your own rose lip and cheek stain with just three ingredients for pink cheeks and tinted lips.

Ingredients:

Rose petals from 2 roses

Lemon juice

Water

Rose water (optional)

Additional requirements:

A strainer

A container with a dropper

Method:

First, you need to crush the rose petals. Put the petals in a hand grinder and crush them, adding around 1/4 cup of water to this.

To make it easier to crush the petals, add lemon juice from half a lemon, till the petals are ground well and have formed tiny particles.

Then, pour this into a strainer. Hold a bowl over or squeeze with your thumb till the petals have strained through and are in the below container. You can add a spoon of rose water to this, so it smells great and hydrates the skin and lips as well! (optional)

Put this liquid into a double boiler and add the lemon juice from the remaining half lemon. Let this steam for a few minutes. (The more lemon you add, the more pigmented the shade will be.)

Once it has cooled down, add it to the container with a dropper and dab on to your cheeks and lips for a natural, pinkish glow.

