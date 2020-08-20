  1. Home
  2. fashion

THIS 3 ingredient DIY Rose lip and cheek stain is perfect for you to glow like a Goddess

Lip and cheek tints are all the rage right now. So whip up one of your own at home with natural ingredients and just rose petals.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: August 20, 2020 06:10 pm
THIS 3 ingredient DIY Rose lip and cheek stain is perfect for you to glow like a GoddessTHIS 3 ingredient DIY Rose lip and cheek stain is perfect for you to glow like a Goddess

Lip balms have always been around to provide a soothing effect on chapped and dry lips. Then came tinted lip balms that also did the trick but added a dash of colour so the face didn't look too washed out. Then, taking it up a notch, came a product that not only provided hydration and pigment to the lips but was perfect to attain a blushed, rosy glow on the cheeks as well! 
Lip and cheek stains have been all the rage with some of the biggest brands and makeup junkies advocating for them. But why shell out big bucks when you can make your own with some of the most simple ingredients? 

Make your own rose lip and cheek stain with just three ingredients for pink cheeks and tinted lips. 

Ingredients:

Rose petals from 2 roses

Lemon juice 

Water

Rose water (optional)

Additional requirements:

A strainer 

A container with a dropper 

Method:

First, you need to crush the rose petals. Put the petals in a hand grinder and crush them, adding around 1/4 cup of water to this. 

To make it easier to crush the petals, add lemon juice from half a lemon, till the petals are ground well and have formed tiny particles. 

Then, pour this into a strainer. Hold a bowl over or squeeze with your thumb till the petals have strained through and are in the below container. You can add a spoon of rose water to this, so it smells great and hydrates the skin and lips as well! (optional)

Put this liquid into a double boiler and add the lemon juice from the remaining half lemon. Let this steam for a few minutes. (The more lemon you add, the more pigmented the shade will be.)

Once it has cooled down, add it to the container with a dropper and dab on to your cheeks and lips for a natural, pinkish glow. 

ALSO READ: Is your skin purging or is it just breaking out? Everything you need to know about it & how to manage purging

Credits :Getty images instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement