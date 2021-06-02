3 Ingredients that will easily calm your agitated skin down during the summer heatwave

Looking for a way to calm your agitated skin? Here are 3 natural ingredients that will help soothe the skin. Check it out

Transition season can take a toll on your skin and it’s a harsh truth we all have to understand. When seasons turn from the dry summers to the humid monsoons, the skin can take a few days to adjust Breakouts and zits are a common occurrence during this period which is why you need to give extra TLC to your skin. Right before the monsoon arrives, the heatwave can be tackled with a few cooling ingredients right from your kitchen.

Aloe Vera

You must have probably expected this ingredient to be on the list. But as cliche as using ale vera sounds, it’s the one ingredient that can easily calm your skin during the heatwave and transitional weather. The antibacterial properties also help in dealing with unwanted pimples and breakouts while it also seeps deep down the layers of the skin to moisturise it well.

Rose Water

Hydration is the key during transitional weather which is why rose water can easily come to your rescue. It not only hydrates the skin but also works well in tightening and toning the pores to keep your pores from clogging. It also evens out the skin complexion and gets rid of patches. Rosewater is also great for tackling agitated skin which causes redness and puffiness.

Cold milk

If you’ve been out in the sun a lot or the heat is taking a toll on your skin and the humidity is just not helping, all you can do is dip a cotton ball in cold milk and apply it all over your face. It will moisturise the skin naturally while the lactic acid present in milk will help regenerate new skin cells.

