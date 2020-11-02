3 INSTANT face mask recipes that will give your glowing skin for days

If you’re looking for a last-minute fix to get glowing skin, here are a few home remedies for you!

While we've all stayed indoors for most of the year, it's finally time to get our groove back on. The festive season is upon us and while we're still expected to keep things low-key, we should at least do it with a glowing face! While thinking about dressing up has surely made us happy, we're putting all our efforts into looking our best. Now, this definitely starts with a glowing face and we have three easy home remedies that will instantly give you glowing skin of your dreams!

At-home sheet mask

A new lockdown find is sheet masks that come packed as a capsule and as soon as you dip it in a liquid it turns into a mask. This is perfect for days when you do not have too much time for an elaborate skincare routine. All you need to do is dip one of those in cold milk and a pinch of turmeric. Leave the mask on for 15 minutes and rinse with cold water. This will ensure you have brighter and glowing skin. Just make sure you use organic turmeric that does not leave a stain on your face!

Ice-cube galore!

Ice cubes are one of the best things to increase blood circulation to your face and bring the lost glow back. One of the best things to do here is to steep a cup of green tea and let it cool. Once the green tea is ready, mix it with a few drops of your favourite essential oil and fill it up in an ice tray. After a few hours, use this iced green tea on your face and watch the magic happen! It is an instant hack to get glowing skin.

Besan packs for the win!

If you're looking to go all out with traditional home remedies, we're here for you. All you need is one teaspoon of besan aka gram flour and yoghurt. Mix it together and add a pinch of turmeric and saffron to the mix. Now, apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes. Rinse with cold water and see the magic happen!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Dermatologist Dr Sirisha Singh shares exclusive skincare and hygiene tips for the winter season

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×