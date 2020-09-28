3 Instant home remedies to reduce the puffiness from the face every morning

Do you wake up with a puffy face every morning? Here are a few home remedies to reduce it in a jiffy.

Waking up with a puffy face is the worst thing that can happen to you especially when you have an important event to attend. Waking up with a puffy face can be a result of water retention, stress or even allergies. Lymphatic drainage is important if you are struggling with a puffy face. We understand that it is impossible to do a long morning routine on days you're running late to work, which is why we have brought to you 3 easy ways to get rid of a puffy face in the morning.

Ice dunk

Ice is one of the easiest ways to get rid of a puffy face. If you're lucky and only wake up with puffy eyes, you can just grab an ice cube and rub it along your eyelid. However, if you get extreme swelling in the morning, the best way to reduce us by dunking your face in a bowl of ice water. The coldness of the ice helps in increasing the blood circulation which in turn helps reduce the puffiness.

Massage

As soon as you take a shower, make sure to out in a sheet mask and grab your jade roller and get to work. Massaging your face helps in lymphatic drainage that in turn increases the blood circulation and gets rid of the puffiness. This will hardly take 10 minutes while you're getting your morning coffee sorted and the mask will also help take you closer to your skincare goals! If you don't have a mask around, you can simply use a moisturizer to do the trick.

Exercise

Sweating it out and letting the fluid back into the system is the best way to get rid of the puffiness. Go for a 10-minute run or just merely do 100 jumping jacks and you'll be good to go!

Now, obviously, a combination of the three will give you a gorgeous glow every morning, if you've got the time for it!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 3 EASY ways to incorporate the goodness of eggs in your skincare and haircare routine

Share your comment ×