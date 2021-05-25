3 Mango DIY face masks for the love of glowing and hydrated skin

We're here to sing praises of the 'King of Fruits' exceptional skin care benefits. Experience supple, younger-looking and hydrated skin with natural blends that scream summer-lovin’ like no other.

Tis’ the season of making mangoes your favourite, right? From sipping on the most loved summer drink to savouring unripened mangoes we all can’t help but make space for this versatile fruit in our kitchen cabin. Considered a rich source of vitamins and antioxidants, it is a promising ingredient that helps prevent premature signs of aging, shield your skin from sun damage, soothe inflammation, hydrate and soften your skin. Did you know? The presence of beta-carotene in mangoes is a blessing in disguise for treating acne-prone skin.

If you’re grappling with dull and dry skin, make use of the bountiful benefits of mangoes in the form of homemade face masks. Take a few minutes off from your daily hustle and slap these nourishing DIY face masks onto your face.

Dull skin out, glowing skin in

Ingredients:

2 tbsp ripe mango pulp

1 tbsp pomegranate juice

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp multani mitti

Benefits:

Mangoes are known for calming inflamed skin and boosting collagen production. And, pomegranates are best for enhancing the skin’s natural glow. Yogurt is a natural exfoliator that helps to nix dullness, while multani mitti extracts excess sebum and removes dead skin.

Method:

Mix all ingredients well.

Apply the paste onto your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with tepid water.

No more dehydrated skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp mango pulp

1 tbsp mashed avocado

1 tbsp olive oil

Benefits:

Mangoes and avocados are revered for their ultra-moisturising properties that help to reduce wrinkles and soften your skin. Olive oil is also used for anti-aging and anti-bacterial advantages. It helps reduce dark circles, nourish your skin and fade pigmentation.

Method:

Blend the ingredients.

Apply the paste onto your face.

Wait it out 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with tepid water.

Tanned skin? Mango to the rescue!

Ingredients:

2 tbsp mango pulp

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

1 tsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp yogurt

Benefits:

Mangoes, besan, and yogurt make for the best skin exfoliators. Aloe vera soothes sunburned skin and calms skin irritation.

Method:

Place all ingredients inside a bowl and stir it to a fine paste.

Slather the paste onto your face.

Leave it to sit for 20 minutes.

Cleanse it off with tepid water.

Is mango your favourite summer fruit? Let us know in the comments below.

