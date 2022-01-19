3 Nail trends that scream 2022 ready with oodles of glamour

We're in January casually or frantically scrolling through news and trends because 2022 is here. Not to remind us of the year gone by but to teach us how to embrace all things new. All you fashion and beauty enthusiasts must have picked up some fabulous ways to style yourself and treat your skin and hair. If you plan on going out with your hands gloves-free, here's what we're waiting to introduce you to or you have your social media to flaunt your latest game.

Let's give our digits the TLC and fun treatment it deserves in this era of max anxiety. Want to know three cool nail trends that are going to be hot this year? It sure looks enticing. The trend chart hopes you experiment with red, green, 90's Y2K designs, glitter, pearl embellishments, almond-shaped nails, and more. Our favourites have been mentioned below.

Very Peri

The beauty of periwinkle blue with a violet-red undertone will be seen colouring our feeds real soon. It's the Pantone colour of this year. Let the colour play it's a pretty game on your digits. Go pastel or bold, just don't let the wave-making and jaw-dropping trend die.

3D nails

Embellishments are truly a magical way to get your glam on. This nail art doesn't come with the season-approved certificate, wear it all year-round if you know the post-manicure ritual memorised. Don't let your nails slack from making a statement. Whether it's the pearls, flowers, comic stickers, or anything that interests you, let your nails speak loud and beautiful for themselves.

Gold foil

The only thing that should be striking gold this year is your nail art. It brings a chic and regal touch to your nails. Foil sheets aren't used to pack your chocolates and favourite food alone. Look at it, it's found itself a status in the beauty realm. Don't you love this nail accent, already?

