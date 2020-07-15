3 Natural home remedies to boost nail growth for the perfect manicure

Weak and brittle nails are a common problem that usually stand between us and the perfect manicure. Here are all the ways you can get those long nails you have always desired!

Weak and brittle nails are common in those who suffer from less calcium in their body. But weak nails can have other causes as well like too much moisture, repeated washing and drying of nails and hands, overexposure to harsh cleaning items like detergents, soaps and even over-use of nail polish remover.

All these can cause nails to break easily, standing in the way of achieving long and healthy nails.

Looking to get those perfect, healthy long nails? We have you covered!

Olive oil

In a container, heat 2 spoons olive oil until it is warm enough. Add to it a few drops of lemon juice to create a mask. Apply it on your nails and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing off. You can also apply it overnight for maximum benefits.

Apple cider vinegar

Also known to have anti-fungal properties making it a go-to for those who have nail infections. For those who have nail infections, soaking nails twice a day for 10 minutes in half apple cider and half water does wonders.

Honey

Honey works well to fight both bacterial and fungal growth and is the best thing to keep nails clean and healthy. Make a mask by adding a few drops of lemon juice and massage it on your nails for 20 minutes before washing off. With regular use, you will see the results.

Whip these up and apply them on your nails once every day for the best results.

How do you boost your nail growth? Comment below and let us know.

