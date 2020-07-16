3 Natural ingredients that reverse chapped lips leaving them smooth and hydrated

Dehydrated, chapped lips cannot just hurt but look extremely unattractive as well. Here are all the natural ingredients that help in reversing it.

Chapped lips can be quite a frustrating ailment. It can be extremely painful as well. It also looks unattractive, makes one self-conscious and can get so and that lips can end up bleeding too! Buttery, smooth lips seem too good to be true and extremely unattainable when one has chapped lips.

But there are simple natural remedies that help in beating these frosted lips away and give them a smooth, clean and even glossy finish.

Raw honey

Honey contains ingredients that are known to help exfoliate without being harsh. All you need to do is dab a few drops on your lips and spread all over them. Basically, use honey as a lip balm.

You can also combine it with ingredients such as coconut oil, mashed papaya and more, to make for lip masks.

Aloe Vera

Aloe gel has soothing properties that help in reducing the inflammation on the skin and give it a smooth, silky appearance with constant use. It also helps get rid of cracks, hydrates the skin and even gets rid of the suntan from lips!

Vitamin E

To give your lips an extra boost and make sure they are plump and well hydrated, dab a few drops of Vitamin E on the lips and massage it well. If it is too thick, add a few drops of coconut oil to thin it down.

For a better flavour, add vanilla or peppermint oils as well to make for an ultra-hydrating and boosting lip mask.

How do you deal with chapped and dry lips? Share your remedies below.

