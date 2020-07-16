  1. Home
  2. fashion

3 Natural ingredients that reverse chapped lips leaving them smooth and hydrated

Dehydrated, chapped lips cannot just hurt but look extremely unattractive as well. Here are all the natural ingredients that help in reversing it.
1955 reads Mumbai
3 Natural ingredients that reverse chapped lips leaving them smooth and hydrated 3 Natural ingredients that reverse chapped lips leaving them smooth and hydrated 
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Chapped lips can be quite a frustrating ailment. It can be extremely painful as well. It also looks unattractive, makes one self-conscious and can get so and that lips can end up bleeding too! Buttery, smooth lips seem too good to be true and extremely unattainable when one has chapped lips. 
But there are simple natural remedies that help in beating these frosted lips away and give them a smooth, clean and even glossy finish. 

Raw honey
Honey contains ingredients that are known to help exfoliate without being harsh. All you need to do is dab a few drops on your lips and spread all over them. Basically, use honey as a lip balm. 
You can also combine it with ingredients such as coconut oil, mashed papaya and more, to make for lip masks. 

Aloe Vera
Aloe gel has soothing properties that help in reducing the inflammation on the skin and give it a smooth, silky appearance with constant use. It also helps get rid of cracks, hydrates the skin and even gets rid of the suntan from lips!

Vitamin E
To give your lips an extra boost and make sure they are plump and well hydrated, dab a few drops of Vitamin E on the lips and massage it well. If it is too thick, add a few drops of coconut oil to thin it down. 
For a better flavour, add vanilla or peppermint oils as well to make for an ultra-hydrating and boosting lip mask. 

How do you deal with chapped and dry lips? Share your remedies below. 

Credits :Instagram health line

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement