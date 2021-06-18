3 Papaya DIY masks: Get ready to achieve glowing and acne free skin

A little clammy but wholesome for your skin. Prep yourself to look at the brighter side!

Is your skin feeling dull? Time to swear by a fruit that’s naturally infused with antioxidants, vitamins, and potassium. Although its benefits for health are extolled, it works a big deal towards improving your skin. The vitamin C present in papayas work as an instant pick-me-up to give your skin a boost of glow. Something more to love? The presence of papain aids in exfoliating your skin to remove dead skin layers, fading dark spots, targeting blemishes, unclogging pores, easing acne, and reducing wrinkles.

Have this mighty fruit growing in abundance in the backyard? Here are a few DIY remedies that will help you extract the potential of papayas for your skin.

For skin exfoliation

Ingredients:

3 tbsp papaya pulp

2 tbsp powdered oats

Procedure:

1. Combine all the ingredients and apply the face mask to your face and neck.

2. Gently scrub using your fingertips to get rid of dead skin.

3. Wash it off with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

4. Use a moisturiser to soften and nourish your skin.

For combating acne

Ingredients:

2 tbsp papaya pulp

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1/2 tbsp honey

Procedure:

1. Whip it all together and apply the mask on the cleansed face.

2. Keep it for 20 minutes and rinse it off.

3. Use a mild and harsh chemical-free moisturiser.

For a youthful glow

Ingredients:

3 tbsp papaya pulp

1 tbsp yogurt

1/2 tbsp coconut water

Procedure:

1. Slather the mask to your skin and face.

2. Massage for 5 minutes and cleanse it well with lukewarm water.

3. Follow up with a moisturiser.

Do you use this long-revered ingredient to nourish, heal, and enhance your skin texture? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja loves her opulent box bags and makes us want to snag them all

Credits :PEXELS

Share your comment ×