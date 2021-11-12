3 Quick and effective DIY under eye masks to combat dark circles and tired eyes

Eyes are the windows to the soul, as the saying goes. They are also the first thing that most people observe and often reveal our true feelings and emotions without us having to say them. With constant exposure to bright lights, technology and barely getting any rest, the eyes are the first to show signs of tiredness and age in the form of wrinkles. Here are 3 natural remedies to help combat the issue.

Rose water and cucumber

Mince cucumber and mix 1 spoon of it with a spoon of rose water

Dip a cotton pad on this and then place it on your eyes for 10 minutes

Wash off



Cucumber helps in hydrating the skin while rose water helps tone it. This will leave your eyes feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.

Tea bags

After using two tea bags, place them in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.

Place this on your eyes for 15-20 minutes

Rinse off your eyes



The caffeine and antioxidants present in the tea help in de-puffing the eyes, bringing back their shine.

Honey and almond oil

Mix 1 spoon of almond oil and honey together till it forms a smooth consistency

Apply it on your eyes and the surrounding areas for 15-20 minutes

Wash off



Both, almond oil and honey are known for their hydrating properties and help in reducing the appearance of dark circles as well.

