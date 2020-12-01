3 QUICK fixes for greasy hair that work like a charm and get rid of oiliness 

https://www.pinkvilla.com/fashion/beauty/common-myths-about-skin-care-winter-you-need-stop-believing-immediately-578922

Being a girl with oily skin is one of the most difficult things to deal with. You not only have to deal with your greasy t-zone but also your hair that goes limp in less than a day, most times! While dry shampoo and compacts have made their way into every oily skinned girl's bags, rare as they might be, there are times when you're out of dry shampoo and need a quick fix for those greasy locks. We have you covered!

Loose powder

While loose powder does do the trick of absorbing oil from your oily t-zone, it works the same way with your roots. Apply with a powder brush, puff or even your hand, but if you have darker colour hair ensure you dab it well and blend it in well. Works best if the powder is the exact shade as your skin!

Baby powder

Yes, there's a pattern here - powders help! Baby powder, yes the ones used on babies butts, is great for soaking up grease. A bonus is that you will smell great! All you need to do is sprinkle some powder on the greasiest parts of your hair and massage it well to hide the whiteness of the powder.

Cornstarch

This kitchen essential also does the same trick as loose powder and dry shampoo. Just add a spoon of cornstarch with a spoon of rubbing alcohol and 4 spoons of water in a bottle. Shake this well and spray it over your scalp on the oiliest areas of your hair and watch the magic unfold! It works just as well as dry shampoo does!

How do you deal with greasy hair when you're out of dry shampoo? Comment below and let us know.

