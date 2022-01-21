3 reasons that make Micellar Water a great add on to your skincare routine

Your skin deserves some major dose of love even on a non-Valentine's Day which literally is every other day. With new products being dropped on beauty shelves that are so eager to distract us, we tend to forget that the already existing ones in our skincare kitty can mostly perform what the new item intends to do. That's simply to say, look for a multi-tasking product or the one that does quite a pretty pleasing job. No matter what skincare saviours may roll out, micellar water is a must. You're not skipping this step especially when you have your makeup on.

Let your skin feel its best and look clean from grime. To do this, let's see how many easy and hard-hitting roles your micellar water can play. So, what's micellar water? It's curated with purified water and micelles that help to rip off makeup and hydrate your skin. So, both the oil and water combined together do a marvel on your skin. Let's look at what this can offer for you.

1) Cleanses your skin: Most micellar waters help to mop out stubborn dirt and makeup better than your makeup wipes. Whilst doing so, it doesn't draw out your skin's natural oils and keeps it hydrated. It's known to be gentle on your skin compared to a free cleanser. Another bonus, use this to refresh tired and dull skin when you're out and about, this can instantly liven up your skin.

2) The ultimate toner: This formula does a hero job when used post a cleansing session. It clears up clogged pores without leaving your skin parched.

3) Makeup brush cleanser: No makeup brush should be left unkempt. Using a brush filled with makeup products on more than one skin at a time can lead to woes that can damage your skin. Always use a clean brush to apply makeup. Dip each brush into the micellar water that can clear up all the grease and dirt.

How do you use micellar water? Share some tips with us in the comments below.

