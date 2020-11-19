3 reasons why you should wear sunscreen even during the winter season

Yes, it is important to wear sunscreen even during the winter season, find out why.

We’ve all learnt how harmful the UV rays of the Sun are but never actually managed to understand what it does. When it comes to skincare, these rays can do more harm than good. It has been proven that sitting under the Sun for a long period of time can speed up the ageing process, not just that, it can also dry up the skin and in some cases burn it. Which is why it is suggested to wear sunscreen every time you go to the beach.

To be honest, just using sunscreen outdoors isn’t enough. It is important to use it even while you are indoors. We know that the summer season is long gone, but here are a few reasons why you need to use sunscreen even in the winter season.

1. Works as a protective layer:

Sunscreen works as a protective layer over your skin. It not only protects you from the harmful UV rays but also makes sure dirt, grime and pollution does not affect your skin.

2. Reduces signs of ageing:

One of the most notable damages to sunlight is the fact that it leads to early ageing. It directly affects the skin and leads to wrinkles and fine lines. Using sunscreen helps reduce the harmful effect of direct sunlight, especially in the winters when your skin becomes extremely dry.

3. For even skin tone:

When you are under the sunlight there are certain areas like the forehead and the tip of your nose that get tanned first. This leaves you with an awful and patchy tan. Winter is the season when your skin is very dry and lacks hydration. It is important to save it from the harmful effects of the sun and use sunscreen for an even tan.

