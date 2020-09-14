3 SECRET beauty tips Kate Middleton swears by to ALWAYS look chic and put together

The Duchess of Cambridge spends her fair share of time in the public eye and she always manages to look good. The secret behind this? Find out!

Kate Middleton might have been blessed with good skin, but keeping it that way is a task considering her royal duties. The mother-of-three has a beauty routine that might still be a secret, but experts have been keeping an eye on her and have received precious intel on three simple things she does that always enables her to look polished and put together, ensuring she looks amazing on all her royal visits. Read on for all the scoop!

Face oil

A source revealed to US Weekly that Kate switched her skincare products for natural rosehip oil that is now part of her daily regimen. "She loves the effect it has on her skin," the source revealed and added that Kate's mother swears by it as well for it is known to turn skin smooth as velvet after continuous use.

Combine shampoo and conditioner

Kate's locks always look shiny and glamorous. While some credit can be given to her blowout, her hair quality can be applauded as well. Richard Ward is the man behind Kate's hair. He is known to send her home with his own creation of shampoo and conditioner that is sulfate-free and has a gentle and moisturising formula that leaves the hair hydrated and clean.

Nail and hair care

If there is one thing Kate prefers to keep clean and simple no matter what, it is her nails and hair. Always spotted with nude shade nails, Kate doesn't bother to opt for any other shade as this colour makes the hands look long and elegant.

As for her hair, Kate's locks never fail to look thick and glossy. The trick to achieving voluminous hair? Tease the crown with a comb at the roots and then smoothen the top layer over it. These ideas are as old as the '60s but they ensure she always looks sharp!

