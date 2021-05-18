3 SIMPLE and fuss free no heat ways to curl your hair at home

Heat tools are not only harsh on the hair but can be tiresome to use. Follow these methods instead.

When you have straight hair, all you want is to achieve those glossy and flawless curls. Using curling tongs on your hair is a long process. Using a hair straightener is complicated and both involve heat, which in turn damages your hair. The easiest way to achieve curls with no heat whatsoever is to DIY at home following these methods.

Braids

While it might sound silly, the easiest way to achieve flawless beach waves is by braiding your hair.

To get the perfect beachy waves, divide your hair into two equal sections and spray some water to dampen your locks. Braid either side and secure it with a scrunchie. Keep the braids tied until your hair is completely dry and then remove the scrunchie and fluff out your hair!

Headband curls

To get either large, voluminous curls or beachy waves, this method is perfect.

Dampen your hair a little and wrap a headband around your head. Then, divide your hair into two halves and keep wrapping these sections around the headband. Once you reach the end, pin your hair to the headband and then repeat it with the other half.

Once your hair has completely dried, remove the pins and headband and run your fingers through your hair to get the perfect volume.

Twisted top knots

One of the simplest ways, all you need for this method is two scrunchies.

Divide your hair into two equal sections and spray some water on your locks to dampen them. Then gather one section and twist it around to resemble a rope. Create a top-knot with your twisted hair and secure it with a hair tie or scrunchie.

Do the same for the other half and open up when dried.

Voila! Beachy, voluminous curls that are super-easy to achieve.

