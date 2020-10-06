  1. Home
3 Simple and fuss free ways to style a bandana and manage second day hair 

Second-day hair can be a pain. It is difficult to style and set in place. The simple bandana, comes to you rescue in this time of crisis!
Dealing with second-day hair is a struggle in its own. The almost-greasy hair doesn't set, looks award and is hard to manage on top but still looks great at the ends. Shampooing one's hair on a daily basis is neither good for the hair nor convenient. The best hack at a time like this? Style is using a bandana. And nobody better to serve as inspiration for this than our favourite celebrities!

Kiara Advani 
We love how Kiara just picked a basic tie-bandana and pulled it over her forehead, securing at the nape of her neck with a simple knot. It served as a fresh look and gave her basic outfit some pop of colour, while looking stylish at the same time. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan 
The Begum of Bollywood too has bad hair days! At the beach, to manage her sea-salt hair, Kareena rolled up a bandana and secured it on her head, using it as a hairband and keeping her hair away from her face, while making for a stylish, Parisian look at the same time. 

Kriti Sanon 
The actress who loves experimenting with her locks also sported a bandana but with a twist! She pulled her hair into a neat ponytail and used her animal print bandana as a scrunch to secure her locks. For a more retro look, she let loose a few face-framing tendrils that added to her overall look. 

How do you manage second-day hair? Which bandana style do you like the best? Comment below and let us know. 

