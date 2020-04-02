3 simple bun hairstyles when you don’t have time to wash your hair #JustQuarantineThings

Early morning presentation meeting? Haven’t washed your hair in days? Well, you can pull a blazer over your jammies, but we still need to do something about the hair. Here are 3 celeb-approved buns to try when you’re in a fix.

To no one’s surprise, buns have become the top searched hairstyle on Pinterest. Why wouldn’t it be though? I mean work from home usually equals laziness and if we are lazy, we are definitely not going to be washing our hair as often. Now from these tips, you can still look ready and professional, but you still gotta do something with the hair.

So here we have 3 simple bun hairstyles for you to try, approved by your favourite divas. Let’s get into it!

’s at-home workout bun

Let’s start with the simplest one first. Off-duty and tool-less this bun would take you 30 seconds to make but would still get the hair out of your face.

Step one: Take all of your hair into a ponytail grip an inch or two above your nape.

Step two: Start making a ponytail but stop your last loop.

Step three: On your last loop, leave the ponytail halfway in and out to create a loop.

Step four: Pull on the top of your ponytail near the scrunchie to tighten the bun.

Honestly, this one is the easiest one to get the hair off my face and neck. And currently, in quarantine, this has been my go-to hairstyle.

Tara Sutaria’s deep part sleek low bun

This one is ideal for a meeting or a presentation from home. Once quarantine ends, you can take this hairstyle out for a ride also. This versatile hairstyle is good for a meeting, a wedding or even date night. Shall we?

Step one: Make a deep side part. Use the highest point of your brow as a guide to where you should place the parting.

Step two: (skip this step if you already have oily or unwashed hair) Spray your crown with some water or add some serum to tame the flyaways.

Step three: Gather all of the hair in a low ponytail near your nape, right where your hairline ends at the bottom. Firmly secure the ponytail with a think elastic.

Step four: Twist the ponytail around itself slowly so it forms a coil around its base. Wrap the coil around the base of the ponytail until you reach the end of your ponytail.

Step five: Secure with another elastic or scrunchie or keep the bun in place with bobby pins.

Step six: Spray your hair with some mild hairspray (if you are going out) to keep the sleekness intact.

Ananya Panday’s top knot

Facetime date night with your SO but didn’t have time to wash your hair? This hairstyle will make you look cute and will hide your oily roots JLT. Follow along.

Step one: Brush through your hair and ensure you have no tangles.

Step two: Flip your hair upside down and tie it into a high ponytail at the highest point on your head. Make sure you brush through your hair so you have smooth looking roots.

Step three: Just like the low bun, start twisting the hair around the elastic and wrap it around itself and secure it with a rubber band.

Step four: Take out a few wisps from over your ear and along your hairline to soften the look.

Step five: Pull-on your bun slightly to add volume and to make it slightly messy.

Step six: If you have shorter hair on the bottom just leave them there or pin them up with a bobby pin.

We are not saying we want to fuel your laziness but one extra day of no hair wash won’t hurt anyone. What are your off duty hairstyles, let us know in the comments below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More