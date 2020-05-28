3 simple DIY dry shampoo recipes IDEAL for a summer in lockdown

The heat has driven us up the walls and our hair is just not behaving. If you are like us and feel like washing your hair every day, just read this.

Second-day hair is the best. While I love a freshly washed mane, the second day is when the hair is actually malleable. It can hold a style, it is well settled in. But during summer, second-day hair feels like 10-days-no-shampoo hair. With the humidity and dust accumulation, the hair is almost instantly flat and oily.

If you think dry shampoo is a recent discovery, well the spray cans might be recent but dry shampoo goes all the way back. Asian women way back in the 15th century would use red clay powder in their hair to absorb moisture and clean their scalp. The idea was and is to absorb the excess oil in the scalp with some sort of powder.

Don’t worry we aren’t asking you to put mud in your hair. But here are 3 simple DIY recipes for you to make your own dry shampoo to avoid washing your hair every single day!

Recipe 1:

What you need:

1 cup ground oatmeal

1 cup baking soda

Mix both these powders in a bowl until well combined and transfer it to the container (preferably a container with holes for easy sprinkling). The baking soda is an excellent oil absorbent powder. It makes your hair feel fresher by absorbing the excess sebum. It also helps eliminate the odour. And if you are afraid that it will be too harsh on your hair, that’s what the oatmeal powder is for, it contains antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties so it will take care of your scalp. You could potentially replace the oatmeal powder with cornstarch.

Recipe 2:

⅛ cup cornstarch

⅛ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ tbsp cinnamon powder

Combine the ingredients and mix thoroughly until completely combined. Move the mixture into a container. You could use a powder brush or your fingers to work this through your hair. This recipe is particularly great for darker hair. You could add a couple of drops of essential oil for the aroma. I suggest lavender. The cornstarch here absorbs the grease leaving your hair fresher. The cocoa powder doesn’t leave residue on dark hair and the combination of cocoa powder and cinnamon leave your hair and scalp smelling divine. The cocoa powder even boosts circulation which could improve hair health over time.

Recipe 3:

What you need:

2 tbsp rice flour

2 tbsp cornstarch

4-5 drops peppermint essential oil (optional)

Mix the rice flour with the cornstarch and sift the mixture so you get a fine powder. Transfer this into a container and use a makeup brush to work this into your scalp. Make sure you work the powder in with your fingers to avoid any residue. The rice flour strengthens your mane and also protects your hair from harmful UV rays while cornstarch works on eliminating the grease and excess sebum.

The best part about making your OWN dry shampoo is that you can control how much you need to make and what the ingredients are.

