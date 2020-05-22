3 Simple DIY toners that will change the way you do your skincare

With it being common knowledge that we are moving towards a more conscious lifestyle we are using DIY beauty a lot more. Here is a simple toner that will work for all skin types.

Before we even begin to talk about how to make these DIY toners, we need to first emphasise why toners are an important part of our skincare routine. In layman terms, a toner helps prepare your skin for the next step in your skincare. But here’s why toners are important, and the function of toner would be different for various skin types.

If you have oily skin, your cleanser has more antibacterial properties basically stripping your skin of the excess sebum while cleansing, whereas for dry skin you are using a more hydrating and nourishing cleanser. The toner basically brings back the balance of your skin’s pH (acidity level) to the right number after your cleanser is done with its work. The maintaining of the pH level is important because an optimum pH level means that your skin is prepared to renew and nourish itself.

Toners also help remove leftover makeup or deep-seated dust and sebum that your cleanser might have missed. It also helps remove the residual dead skin cells after you finish cleansing. So now that (I hope) we’ve convinced you to add a toner to your skincare routine, here are 3 SIMPLE DIY ways to make your toner right at home!

Apple Cider Vinegar Toner

This 3-ingredient toner cleanses and soothes your skin. The apple cider vinegar acts as a mild exfoliator and balances the pH level. The rose water calms the skin down and cleanses the pores and the witch hazel fights bacteria and reduces swelling.

What you need:

1 ½ tbsp of apple cider vinegar

4 tbsp rose water

4 tbsp witch hazel

Just mix all of the ingredients in a bowl and stir until well combined. Then transfer it into a jar or a spray bottle and use it with a cotton pad after you have cleansed your skin.

Green Tea Toner

This one is particularly great for acne-prone or oily skin. The green tea will act as an anti-inflammatory agent and the apple cider vinegar will balance the skin’s pH.

What you need:

¾ cup steeped green tea (3-5 mins)

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

After steeping the tea for 3-5 minutes leave the tea aside until it cools down and removes the teabag (you can use the tea bag later). Add the apple cider vinegar. Stir it together and store. You can store this in the fridge but make a new batch after 10 days.

Vitamin C Toner

Vitamin C is that one hot pocket ingredient that is riding a high wave in the beauty industry. It helps firm up and repair the skin, reduces sunburn, increases skin elasticity and repairs sun-damaged skin. So overall this ingredient is pretty miraculous. Here’s how you can use this ingredient in your toner.

What you need:

1 or 2 orange or lemon peels

1 tbsp witch hazel

1 cup boiling water

Add the peels to a jar and pour the boiling water. Cover the jar up and leave it to steep overnight. The next morning, strain the water into a bottle or container and add the witch hazel. Usually, vitamin C products should be stored in a dark jar or container or spray bottle. You can spray this on your face directly or use a cotton pad. Store this in the fridge to keep it fresh.

Hope you liked these DIY toners. Let us know in the comments what else you’d like us to DIY.

