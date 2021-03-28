3 Simple home remedies to manage and get rid of split ends without cutting your hair

With the weather becoming incredibly dry and heated again, apart from our skin, the lengths of our hair is also suffering and turning dry giving rise to split ends. Here's how to manage the issue effectively.

No matter how much you condition your hair, chop off the ends and mask up, the weather has a tremendous impact on your locks causing them to change as and when they please. Summer months can be the worst as the dryness around not only impacts the hair but also leaves it feeling rough and very dry. Split ends are also very common during the summer months. Wondering how to manage them? We have you covered!

Avocado hair mask

Known to boost moisture in the hair, avocados have been proven excellent for the hair. Make the perfect avocado mask by blending together one avocado, an egg and a spoon of olive oil. The fatty acids and vitamins will replenish the hair of its lost vitamins and protect the follicles leading to healthier strands with fewer split ends.

Fish Oil hair mask

The fatty acids present in fish oil help in promoting hair growth and improve scalp circulation. For the hair mask, mix one spoon of coconut oil with two fish oil capsules. Add to this your favourite essential oil and heat this mixture for five minutes. Then, dip the ends of your hair in this oil and work it upwards. Avoid getting this on the scalp as it is thick and can get difficult to wash off.

Honey and Olive Oil mask

Honey and olive oil are two kitchen ingredients that are known to be excellent for both the hair and skin. This duo is known to boost shine in the hair. Mix one spoon of honey with two spoons of olive oil and apply this to damp hair. Leave it on for around 20 minutes before washing off.

How do you manage split ends? Comment below and let us know.

