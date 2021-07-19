3 Skincare hacks and tricks to avoid constant acne and breakouts

Acne and breakouts are caused due to clogged pores and while there are a million reasons behind it, there are a few hacks to avoid it. While the food you consume can be a big issue behind your acne flaring up, there are a few tips and tricks that can ensure that your skin remains breakout-free. But, make sure you follow them religiously to avoid zits popping up every now and then.

DON’T TOUCH YOUR FACE

Constantly touching your face and your zits can only result in the further spread of bacteria. You must have heard this trick quite often but the question is, do you still do it? When you touch your face, the bacteria on your fingers will reach your face and in turn, clog your pores. The best way to keep acne away is to let it be and let your beauty products do its magic.

KEEP YOURSELF HYDRATED

When you have oily skin that is acne-prone, keeping yourself hydrated from within is the only natural way to deal with the issue. When your skin lacks hydration, the oil glands try to compensate for it and produce more oils. Keeping yourself hydrated with water is the best thing to do. You can even opt for detox drinks that help flush out the toxins and tin turn benefit the skin.

REDUCE CARBS AND SUGAR

Acne is not only affected by external factors but also occur when the hormones in your body fluctuate. When you eat sugar-rich, high-carb processed foods, it tends to increase your blood sugar levels and this, in turn, shoots up the insulin level. An increase in insulin level also increases the oil production in your body that ends up worsening your acne. So, avoid sugar and high-carb processed foods as much as you can.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor or Shanaya Kapoor: Which star kid rocked faux leather pants?