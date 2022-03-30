3 Steps to freshen up your skin to a good detox game

It's summer, so to sweat is normal and so are pollutants and toxins to stay in your skin rent-free. All the gunk, sweat, and makeup accumulate to clog your pores only to make your skin more prone to skin problems. So, it's always advised to incorporate a detox routine to help your skin live a refreshing, glowing, and healthy life. Below we have a few tips that can bring peace to your skin during this sultry season.

1) Cleanser- Start your day and night skincare routine with this step. Always pick the face wash that suits your skin type. If you have dry skin, do not use the ones that perform heavy-duty rather stick to a creamy cleanser. Do you have makeup on? Do double cleansing as this can clean up your skin well.

2) Exfoliate- Do not overdo it. Twice or thrice a week with charcoal, coffee, or oats can do you good. Try to refrain from using granular substances and go with smooth mixtures as they can be easy on your skin. This step is vital as it can deep cleanse your skin and free up blocked pores and blackheads.

3) Bonus tips- Whip up masks at home as per what can improve your skin's health. You can do the same twice a week and add natural ingredients that can do beyond cleansing. Like adding a glow, soothing acne, enhancing your skin's texture, and so on. You can also opt for a quick 5-10 min steam session as this can open up your pores and keep it at ease. A good diet can take your overall health a long way from flushing out toxins from your body to keeping you hydrated.

What are your go-to tips to keep your skin clean? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | FDCI x LFW Roundup: Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday: Fab showstoppers who heated up the runway