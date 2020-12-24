3 Superfood seeds that have INCREDIBLE beauty benefits that you should add to your diet immediately 

While lotions and potions might work well for us, there's nothing like cleansing your system and ensuring beauty starts from within.

It is a well-known fact that all your serums, creams and beauty products do only half the work when your system isn't clean from the inside. Eating healthy is considered one of the most important steps when it comes to aiming for clear skin and gorgeous hair. Thankfully, there are some superfood seeds, (no, not for planting in your herb garden) that when consumed, do just what we want them to and boost hair growth while also ensuring the skin looks fresh and healthy.

Chia seeds

With one of the highest sources of Omega 3 fatty acids, these seeds when consumed on a daily basis boost hydration and ensure your skin is luminous, supple, and glows brightly. Chia seeds are also known to fight wrinkles and work wonders against ageing skin.

Flax seeds

Known to help in regulating hormonal imbalance, these seeds help keep acne, which is common especially during PMS, at bay. They have anti-inflammatory properties that help in curbing inflamed skin and help in soothing it down. The plant-based fibre in these seeds is also excellent for the digestion and ensuring all impurities from the body are cleaned out well.

Sunflower seeds

With a high content of zinc, Vitamins A, B1 and E and lots of magnesium, these seeds are truly underrated. They are high in antioxidants which means they help you fight off free radicals and boost skin regeneration while also getting rid of pigmentation and dark spots.

Are you all set to add these super seeds to your daily diet yet? What other seeds do you consume that help in solving your skincare and beauty issues? Let us know in the comments below!

