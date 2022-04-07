3 Things you unknowingly do everyday that lead to DULL skin & how to reverse it with immediate effect

Bright, luminous and supple skin is something that will never go out of style. If your skin is missing the glow off-late, there are some things that you could be doing wrong that is causing this. Maintaining radiant skin is not the easiest task. From exfoliating the top layer to using serums and creams to keep wrinkles and other signs of ageing at bay, here are 3 everyday things you do unknowingly that lead to dull skin.

Dehydration

One of the major causes of lacklustre in the skin is dehydration. If you are not drinking enough water, the blood flowing into your skin is decreased, therefore making you look paler. Being constantly dehydrated can also lead to long-term issues like fine lines, sagging skin and wrinkles.

It is best to consume a minimum of 8 glasses of water every day to keep your skin hydrated and healthy.

Not getting enough sleep

Staying up till wee hours of the morning can cause irreversible damage to your skin. When you sleep, your skin repairs itself and the cells regenerate. If you are not getting enough sleep, the cells don't get enough time to repair and regenerate, causing the skin to look dull.

Getting between 7 - 9 hours of sleep every night aids the skin in repairing and healing itself.

Overdose of makeup

Too much matte and heavy makeup can choke the skin and block the pores messing with the skin's pH balance and either overproduce sebum or absorb all of the skin's oil, based on how matte the products are.

It is best to steer clear of heavy and cakey foundations and opt for something lighter like skin tints or BB creams that hydrate the skin and are light on it but are also tinted for optimal coverage.

Reverse dullness of skin:

Vitamin C

A trusted serum that you can include in your skincare routine is Vit C serum. It has brightening agents as well as antioxidants that help replenish the original skin tone and boost a glow. It also helps get rid of acne, repair tissue and cell damage and boosts the production of collagen.

Aloe Vera Gel

Boosts hydration, reduces inflammation of the skin, boosts the production of collagen, clears up pores, neutralises the damage caused by free radicals and so much more, including Aloe Vera gel in your skincare routine is one of the best things you can do for your skin.

